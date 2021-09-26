Starting Monday, 27 September, the top floor of the ultra-modern Gouyave Health Centre will be designated the Covid-19 Testing and Vaccination Centre for the St John/St Mark Health District.

Following his recent visit to the facility, Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele welcomed the addition of the new site, as his Ministry ramps up Covid-19 testing and vaccination throughout the island.

The Community Nursing Division, led by Hannah Julien St Paul; Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Hospital and Community Health Services (Ag.), and Carol Telesford Charles, Chief Community Health Nurse (Ag.), as well as the district medical and nursing teams, have also endorsed the designation of the facility as a vaccination and testing location.

In recent weeks, Grenada has seen a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, as the country transitioned to community spread. Health authorities have therefore been undertaking various public health interventions including increased public education, testing and vaccination to curb the spread.

Covid-19 testing and vaccination will be conducted at the Gouyave Health Centre every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9 am to 3 pm.

In the ongoing effort to protect both staff and clients, all persons must follow the established Covid-19 health and safety prevention protocols, such as the proper wearing of face masks or facial covering, hand sanitisation, and physical distance while visiting the facility.

Clients can also choose one of the 2 available Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer is administered to individuals who are 12 years and older, and AstraZeneca is available to those who are 18 years and older.

Persons are reminded to walk with a valid photo identification card, such as a driver’s licence, NIS card or passport for quick and easy registration. Those returning for their second dose are reminded to walk with the vaccination card that was provided when they received the first dose.

The Ministry of Health encourages the public to be patient and cooperative with the staff when visiting the Gouyave Health Centre.

Know Your Status, Get Vaxxed. It’s Your BEST SHOT!

Your Covid-19 Credible Sources: The Ministry of Health & Social Security Facebook page, Covid19.gov.gd, GIS Facebook & YouTube pages, PAHO, CARPHA & CDC.

GRENADA’S Covid-19 Hotlines: 53VIRUS…538-4787 (DIGICEL) or 45VIRUS…458-4787 (FLOW).

GIS

