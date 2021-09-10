The Grenada National Reparations Committee (GNRC), through Chairman Ambassador Arley Gill, wishes to extend deepest condolences to the family and friends of TAMCC student Reanna Bruno.

Her untimely passing, at the tender age of 18, is an utter shock and we grieve at the loss of such a brilliant soul.

In August, the National Reparations Committee and the Grenada Cultural Foundation invited Reanna to be part of a virtual panel to discuss reparative justice for Grenada. The event’s theme was, “Emancipation …Guided by our Ancestral Spirits, Seeking Reparative Justice.”

Reanna shone brightly on the panel. She was articulate, incisive and passionate. Coming out of her performance, and based on public feedback, the GNRC decided to appoint Reanna to be youth representative of the Committee. Unfortunately, we now have been denied that honour and privilege.

We only could imagine the profound pain and sadness that have befallen her family members. May God give them strength as they mourn the passing of Reanna. They have lost, and the GNRC and the rest of Grenada, a shining light and one of the nation’s finest young minds.

May God bless the family and may Reanna rest in eternal peace.

His Excellency, Ambassador Arley Gill

Chairman, Grenada National Reparations Committee

