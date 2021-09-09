4 more Covid-19 related deaths occurred in Grenada within the last 24 hours.

A teenager is among the latest deceased. The 18-year-old, who is now publicly known to be a student of the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), passed away Thursday morning from complications related to Covid-19.

The other two deaths at the General Hospital were a male and female, both of whom were over the age of 50. The fourth death was a 59-year-old, who died at home. Post mortem testing revealed that she was Covid-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health and by extension, the Government of Grenada extend deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Ministry continues to encourage Grenadians who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so as the vaccines have been scientifically proven to help protect against severe disease, hospitalisation and death, in the event of breakthrough infections.

GIS

