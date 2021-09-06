Grenada recorded 7 Covid-19 deaths in a single day, increasing the country’s total from 5 to 12.

The deceased, all of whom had comorbidities, were confirmed cases of Covid-19, ranging in age from 26 to 85 years.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 5 of the deaths were among patients admitted to the General Hospital, with one death at the Princess Alice Hospital and the seventh person dying at home.

Data provided by the Ministry of Health indicates that 4 of the deceased are females and 3 males. 4 of the deceased were residents of St George, while the remaining 3 were from St Andrew.

Health officials have also confirmed that the majority of deaths being recorded is among the unvaccinated. The Ministry of Health continues to encourage Grenadians to get vaccinated as this reduces the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death attributed to Covid-19.

At the time of this release, more than 20 Covid-19 positive patients are hospitalised, with a few of them listed in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health and by extension, the Government of Grenada extends the deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

GIS

