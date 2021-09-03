A 72-year-old woman from St Patrick has become Grenada’s 4th Covid-19 victim.

The woman, who suffered from pre-existing conditions, was admitted to the General Hospital in St George’s in critical condition on 28 August 2021.

She is now the 4th person to die of Covid-19 this week. The 1st person, a male, died in January.

The Ministry of Health, and by extension the Government of Grenada extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and continue to encourage the population to follow the recommended Covid-19 protocols to safeguard themselves.

GIS

