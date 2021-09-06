In light of the recent amendments to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, the Grenadian General Insurance Company Ltd will continue operating by appointments only from Monday, 6 September 2021, until further notice.

All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to for on-site appointments.

For payments:

We urge you to utilize the bill payment/merchant payment facilities with:

First Caribbean International Bank Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd

Just search for our name.

or

You can transfer funds electronically (EFT) to either of our accounts.

Contact us via email; [email protected] or call us on 1-473-440-2434, 440-1280, or 440-1320 to inform us of payments or for general information.

We remain steadfast to deliver you, our valued customers, the best possible service and as such we encourage you to contact us directly via:

Voice call and/or WhatsApp:

1-473-407-1320 (General inquiries)

1-473-405-3042 (Claims)

1-473-459-4716 (Online payment assistance)

1-473-405-7600 (Urgent matters)

1-473-143-6234 (Carriacou office-voice call only)

“When you meed us most we are at our best”

