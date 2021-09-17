Grenada Electricity Services Ltd is advising customers about delays in some services as some aspects of the Company’s operations are impacted by Covid-19.

Grenlec assures customers that it is continuing to offer all services. However, as the situation changes from day to day, response times for various services may exceed the Company’s standards.

These service delays may include responses to customer calls as well as correspondence, longer wait times at our payment centres and increased service delivery times.

We apologise for these service delays and join the business community in urging our citizens to be safe and to keep each other safe.

Grenlec

