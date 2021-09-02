The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted their fourth in a series of ‘Stakeholder Conversations’ on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 with special guest speaker Dr G Richard Olds, MD, MACP, a well-respected and accomplished Immunologist and Infectious Disease Specialist.

The stakeholder conversations are designed to foster an open forum for information sharing, capacity building and discussion around the issues affecting Grenada’s tourism industry and the country as a whole.

Chef Belinda Bishop of Flavors of Grenada, and Kimani Boca of Esther’s Bar kicked off the session by talking about their decision to get vaccinated and why their teams also followed suit. Both Bishop and Boca recognise the crucial role of vaccines in ensuring that they can continue operating their businesses whilst keeping their families and friends safe.

During the keynote presentation, Dr Olds who has a medical career spanning over 30 years, shared that in 2020, Covid-19 was the third leading cause of adult deaths behind cancer and heart disease and that 99% of deaths in the US related to Covid-19 involve unvaccinated people. He also revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is 88% effective in preventing disease or sickness of any kind and the Pfizer vaccine about 95%. Importantly, he also shared that vaccinated persons are much less likely to be hospitalised and much less likely to die from Covid-19, even with the new Delta and Lambda variants.

He also discussed the superior efficacy of the available vaccinations on island and detailed that the risk of a blood clot was 0.0004% compared to smoking with 0.18%, the birth control pill which is between 0.05 to 0.12% or actual Covid infection which is 16.5%. He shared that Pfizer, which is the first Covid-19 vaccine approved by the FDA and which uses mRNA technology, is now available in Grenada. It requires 2 shots a month apart and is recommended for people 12 years and older.

Dr Olds also took the time to address 10 of the most common questions surrounding the vaccine. For those interested in hearing the responses to those common questions, you can view Dr Olds presentation here.

The Grenada Tourism Authority is committed to ensuring that our country remains safe for our locals and visitors alike. We will continue to do everything possible to educate and inform the Grenadian people on every level of protection available to continue to fight against this dreaded pandemic.

GTA

