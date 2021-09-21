The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Production and Quality (P&Q) Manager.
Position Summary:
The Manager must have the ability to coordinate all activities related to water production and maintenance of equipment; Manage water treatment plants, pump and electrical; Laboratory and sewerage activities; Monitor water quality in dams and water quality in clear wells; Ensure raw water pipelines/tracks maintained; Ensure adequate supply of treated water in clear wells; Ensure that all mechanical and electrical equipment are maintained.
Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the combination of academic qualifications: Environmental/ Sanitary or Civil Engineering, with 5 years of engineering experience in water treatment/supply operations
- Must have a valid drivers’ licence
Personal Skills/ Competencies:
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
- Strong analytical and strategising skills
- Familiar with the use of computer software for Word and Excel
Remuneration:
- Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience
Application Process:
- Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered
- Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 15 October 2021 addressed to:
The General Manager
Vacancy for Production & Quality Manager
National Water and Sewerage Authority
PO Box 392, Lucas Street
St George’s
Email: [email protected]
NAWASA…COMMITTED TO MEETING CUSTOMERS’ NEEDS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on post