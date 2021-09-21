The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Production and Quality (P&Q) Manager.

Position Summary:

The Manager must have the ability to coordinate all activities related to water production and maintenance of equipment; Manage water treatment plants, pump and electrical; Laboratory and sewerage activities; Monitor water quality in dams and water quality in clear wells; Ensure raw water pipelines/tracks maintained; Ensure adequate supply of treated water in clear wells; Ensure that all mechanical and electrical equipment are maintained.

Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the combination of academic qualifications: Environmental/ Sanitary or Civil Engineering, with 5 years of engineering experience in water treatment/supply operations

Must have a valid drivers’ licence

Personal Skills/ Competencies:

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong leadership and motivational skills

Strong analytical and strategising skills

Familiar with the use of computer software for Word and Excel

Remuneration:

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience

Application Process:

Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered

Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 15 October 2021 addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Production & Quality Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s

Email: [email protected]

NAWASA…COMMITTED TO MEETING CUSTOMERS’ NEEDS

