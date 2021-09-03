This serves to advise that the Official Website of the Office of the Houses of Parliament is now online and is accessible to the public.

The website will provide access to all major areas of the people’s business including:

Electronic copies of Laws

Order Papers and relevant documents (Questions, Motions, Bills)

Audio recordings and live streams of Parliamentary Sittings

List of current Parliamentarians and their portfolios

List of past Parliamentarians

Former Governors-General

Former Prime Ministers

…and other matters

The website is user-friendly and will provide timely and important information to all our stakeholders, which include media, students, and the general public, in addition to Parliamentarians.

The website is critical to providing access to all of our stakeholders on the functions and activities of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The site address is www.grenadaparliament.gd

We anticipate public interaction with its content as we seek to fulfill the Mission and Vision of the Houses of Parliament.

Andrew Augustine, Clerk of Parliament

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.