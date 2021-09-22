If you are living with diabetes, you may be at increased risk of experiencing severe symptoms if you become infected with Covid-19.

It is therefore wise for people living with diabetes as well as their family members to learn how and when to monitor blood sugar levels. This is an important part of diabetes self-management.

It’s best to check your blood glucose at different times throughout the day, including before and after meals. Depending on your type of diabetes and the treatment you are on, you may need to check your blood sugar once every few days or multiple times a day.

If you are managing diabetes with diet alone and your blood sugar is under control, you may need to check every few days. If your blood sugar is not well controlled and you are taking insulin or pills that increase your insulin levels, you may be instructed by your doctor to check multiple times a day. Keep a log and write down your numbers whenever you check your blood glucose levels.

It is important to follow all instructions given to you by your healthcare team as it relates to the frequency and times of day you should check your blood sugar. This can help to identify blood sugar patterns that may need to be corrected.

Remember to:

Check your blood sugar more often when you are sick, as infection can cause your blood sugar to rise

Drink plenty fluids and continue taking your diabetes medications

When checking your blood sugar, follow the meter instructions and keep your strips in a tightly closed container at all times. Always check your blood sugar if you feel symptoms of high or low blood sugar. Symptoms of high blood sugar include thirst, frequent urination, fatigue or blurry vision. Low blood sugar symptoms include lightheadedness, dizziness, confusion, sweating, shaking, fast or pounding heartbeat. Call your doctor if your numbers are very low or very high.

