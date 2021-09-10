Please be advised that the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) remains open for flights during the no movement weekends 10-12 September and 17-19 September.

Once the passengers present their tickets at the checkpoints, they will be allowed access to the airport. The Airport Taxi Associations will be in operation, and if other drivers are doing drop-offs, they must be authorised to do so by the RGPF.

Grenada Airports Authority

