by Linda Straker

A medical team from Mexico and another from the USA will be joining the medical team at the General Hospital to strengthen the delivery of essential healthcare services as Grenada continues to battles with increased infections, hospitalisations and death from Covid-19.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that 3 doctors and nurse practitioners from Mexico were sent as a result of a bilateral request to the Mexican Government. The US team is coordinated by Grenadian Dr Phillip Bonaparte who resides in the USA.

“Today we have 2 teams coming in to assist, one team from Mexico of doctors and health professionals that will give support and easement to our ICU team and our hospital team in general and another team lead by our proud and patriotic Grenada – Dr Phillip Bonaparte,” Steele announced during the weekly Monday morning television programme Perspectives.

A focal point for the team from the USA said that the team will comprise of Grenadians doctors who reside and work in the USA and other US nationals. “That team is a mixture of Grenadians and USA medical professionals, and they will be spending at least one week on the island assisting the Covid-19 team at the General Hospital,” said Keith Ventour, focal point.

Steeles said that besides the 2 teams who will be in Grenada this week, St George’s University which has graduated thousands of doctors over the years, will also be tapping into their alumni with a view to rendering some essential service to Grenada.

“They will be coming in so they will be giving easement at all different levels and support to our medical team who has been on the frontline bearing the brunt of this today,” he said.

From mid-August 2021, Grenada began recording increased Covid-19 positive cases, and by mid-September over 3,000 cases were recorded. Community spread of the virus has been declared with all 7 parishes affected by the virus.

There have been 50 Covid-19 related deaths and health authorities have disclosed that a contributing factor to the death rate is late arrival for hospital care.

“The action we take in society is what will prevent or slows the hospitalization and the deaths,” Steele said as he encouraged citizens to become vaccinated and make the public health protocols of wearing an appropriate face mask or covering, physical distancing and using sanitisers part of the new normal for living.

