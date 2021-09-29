Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, and Forestry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Consumer Affairs engaged the Grenada Association of Poultry Producers and other stakeholders and has identified a number of interim measures to address the shortage of eggs on the local market.

Preliminary information has confirmed a shortage of eggs, which is attributed to the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has had a direct influence on business continuity within the poultry sector.

Given the increasing demand for eggs from the hotel and tourism sector as well as individual households, some interim measures will be instituted. These include:

Collaborating with the Ministry of Trade to allow for the temporary importation of eggs to help alleviate the current shortage.

Partnering with the Grenada Association of Poultry Producers to conduct an assessment to determine the level of readiness for egg production.

Assisting the association to return to pre-pandemic production levels.

Engaging with stakeholders of the poultry sub-sector to develop a mechanism to mitigate any potential future shortage of eggs.

The Ministry assures the public that it remains committed to its mandate of working with all stakeholders of the poultry sub-sector to create an enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

GIS

