The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information is extending the suspension of face-to-face learning, based on the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

Given the fluidity of the Covid-19 situation in Grenada, and the need to balance education and health, the Ministry says school will remain online until further notice.

While it is concerned that some students are currently unable to participate in online learning activities, it says this decision is in the best interest of all concerned. The Ministry says it will continue to be guided by the advice of the Ministry of Health, regarding a possible date for the return of students to the physical classroom.

It commends all stakeholders for the invaluable role being played to support the continuation of teaching and learning, as we grapple with the challenges associated with the pandemic, and is heartened by the many reports of dedication, creativity and determination of teachers and principals.

The Ministry of Education also extends its sincerest condolences to principals, teachers and education officials who have recently lost loved ones to Covid-19.

It reminds all that vaccination offers protection against the deadly virus and can help prevent severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

GIS

