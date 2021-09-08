The Ministry of Health extends deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr Darville Raye, House Officer in Paediatrics at the General Hospital.

Dr Raye died suddenly on Tuesday morning.

Health Minister Honourable Nickolas Steele described the late doctor as a valuable member of the healthcare team. He said, “Dr Raye has been providing yeoman service in the paediatrics department and is one of the stalwarts of the healthcare system. He was reliable, dependable, going above and beyond the call of duty and a ready volunteer to extra service. Dr Raye was 33 years old, he had so much more to give. We will move on though because there’s still the emergency and the urgency of the Covid-19, despite the fact that we have lost one of our soldiers.”

Outlining the extent of Dr Raye’s dedication, the Minister indicated that since completing his internship, Dr Raye has not taken any vacation.

Dr Raye, a scholarship awardee who studied in the People’s Republic of China, has worked at the General Hospital since 2015.

In addition to his immediate family and friends, the Ministry of Health extends condolences to the medical team and other members of the healthcare team who worked with Dr Raye.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.