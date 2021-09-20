Ministry of Health Press Conference facilitated by

Dr. Carol McIntosh; Director of Hospital Services (Ministry of Health)

Dr. Tyhiesia Donald; Director of Medical Services (Ag.) (Ministry of Health)

Rev. Dr. R. Osbert James; Representative Conference of Churches in Grenada

Pastor Devon Rachae; Alliance of Evangelical Churches

Pastor Enoch Isaac; Representative Grenada Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists

Fareed Pat Digi; Representative from the Grenada Islamic Foundation

Clinton Bailey; Representative of the Local Funeral Agencies

