The Ministry of Labour is taking steps to reduce the number of persons visiting its office, as part of its compliance mechanisms in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols.

The Ministry is therefore advising the public to submit applications for work permits or file complaints via email.

Work permit applications should be submitted to [email protected] and complaints can be emailed to [email protected]

The Ministry of Labour remains committed to serving the general public, and so, must implement measures that will protect those utilising its services.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.