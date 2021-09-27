The European Union (EU) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), in collaboration with the Grenada Bureau of Standards and the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) will launch the project ‘Agri-Food Sector Development and Strengthening of the National Food Safety System in Grenada’, at 10 am on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

This is a EUR 8.75 million resource which will seek to enhance Grenada’s national quality infrastructure and to strengthen Grenada’s obligations to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in the area of Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Measures for food safety.

Grenada is the 6th beneficiary of the CARIFORUM-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) Standby Facility for Capacity Building, which is financed by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) and administered by the CDB.

The Marketing and National Importing Board, the main beneficiary, will receive 3 refrigerated trucks. The Grenada Bureau of Standards and the Ministry of Agriculture will benefit from training in the areas of Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and post-harvest handling techniques.

The launch will be a blended event with the Minister of Finance Hon. Gregory Bowen and other local delegates delivering remarks at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Works and the delegates from the European Union, the Caricom Secretariat, and the Caribbean Development Bank will deliver their remarks virtually.

Grenada Bureau of Standards

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.