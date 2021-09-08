The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises that the operations of its Transmission and Distribution Department islandwide have been compromised as a result of Covid-19.

As an organisation, NAWASA is doing its part to support affected colleagues, and they remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Operationally, services such as meter relocations, private water service connections and leak detections are suspended.

NAWASA is operating with reduced crews and while measures are instituted to minimise downtime, the response time for leak repairs which is the heart of the department’s operations has been adversely affected. The Authority therefore asks for the public’s understanding and cooperation with any delays.

As we navigate the impacts of Covid-19, we also advise that while visiting our payment centres, you are reminded of the need to wear your mask, sanitise and maintain the required distancing.

NAWASA also expresses our condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and for those in isolation due to this dreaded virus. Know that you are not alone, and through our observance of the established protocols and with the help of God, we will get through this turbulent period together.

NAWASA committed to meeting customers’ needs.

