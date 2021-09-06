Our offices are open to customers and visitors

By appointment only

Monday–Friday from 8am–2pm (by appointment only)

Remote assistance

Monday–Thursday 8am–4pm

Friday 8am–2pm

In the interest of public safety and to preserve physical distancing, we are encouraging our customers and visitors to use our contactless options to conduct business with us.

Contact us by:

Phone or WhatsApp

Email

Website contact form

Online payment methods

Persons who must visit the office for business, please adhere to our appointment system policy as stipulated by the Government of Grenada. Setting an appointment ensures your business is conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Here’s how you can reach us!

Contactless Options to Conduct Business with Us

Our team is at always at your service. Should you need to contact us, we are just a phone call, text or a few clicks away:

WHATSAPP

+1-473-405-5786

+1-473-405-6732

+1-473-405-5839

+1-473-405-4152

+1-473-405-5785

VOICE CALLS

+1-473-444-3012/3

+1-473-420-2815

+1-473-415-2940

For Claims

+1-473-405-4438

+1-473-405-5839

Email us at [email protected]

Visit our website www.netherlands.co.gd for information or to use our online forms to contact us, request a quote or report a claim.

Premium Payment Options

Payments can be made via:

Mail – Mail cheques (not cash) to P.O. Box 880, St. George, Grenada, W.I. Cheques drawn on foreign banks may attract bank charges.

– Mail cheques (not cash) to P.O. Box 880, St. George, Grenada, W.I. Cheques drawn on foreign banks may attract bank charges. Drop in – Place cheques in drop-off slot at our front door.

– Place cheques in drop-off slot at our front door. Mortgagee – Instruct your bank or mortgagee to pay Netherlands Insurance.

– Instruct your bank or mortgagee to pay Netherlands Insurance. Credit Card (click here to download credit card authorization form )

(click here to download ) Electronic Transfers – Use electronic methods to transfer to our checking bank accounts.

Please see below a list of our available banks where you can make online or direct payments and their corresponding account numbers:

Banks

1509803 – CIBC FirstCaribbean

62000068 – Republic Bank

3010430 – Republic Bank (Former Scotiabank)

413000851 – Grenada Co-Operative Bank

After transferring the payment, simply advise us by sending electronically (email, fax, WhatsApp) a copy of your payment slip.

For further details and guidance on this process please contact your bank.

Our Office COVID Safety Protocols

For those persons who have no choice but to visit our offices, we have instituted several measures to minimize the risk of transferring the virus:

Face masks must be worn by all visitors to our offices.

Six-feet distancing protocol is in effect.

All visits are recorded manually and/or electronically to facilitate contact tracing.

Our entrance, exit and private meeting rooms are equipped with hand sanitizers at the recommended alcohol levels.

Dividers are installed in our meeting rooms as screen guards.

We have placed tissues in each meeting room for clients to use as necessary, particularly when coughing or sneezing.

All door handles, countertops, customer care meeting rooms and restrooms are disinfected regularly.

Our team have been adhering to hand-washing and healthy hygiene best practices.

We have discouraged direct refilling of personal receptacles at our water cooler dispensers. Please only use the cups provided.

When you go out remember to:

Wear a face mask.

Practice social distancing as directed by our health officials. 6ft is the recommended safe distance.

Regularly clean and disinfect all contact surfaces.

Adhere to hand washing guidelines and healthy hygiene best practices.

Use hand sanitizers at the recommended levels to kill bacteria when you are unable to wash your hands.

Be COVID-19 Safe!

Netherlands Insurance – a policy to do more

