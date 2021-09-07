The general public is advised that operations in Shed 1 have resumed effective 6 September 2021.

In relation to personal effects, persons are kindly asked to contact their relevant shipping agencies in relation to the day assigned for delivery. Further, due to the change to the Government’s curfew time on Friday, 10 and 17 September 2021, operations at the Port will cease at 3 pm.

We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this early closure may cause. Please be guided accordingly.

Ian Evans

Port Manager, Grenada Ports Authority

