Tobias Clement, Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament said that his office has contacted the Office of the Prime Minister to have discussions about the island’s current Covid-19 situation with a view to finding amicable solutions to curb the community spread.

“I have contacted the Prime Minister because I think it’s high time for the Prime Minister to sit down with the Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition and opposition parties in Grenada to come up and find amicable solutions to this state of emergency.” Clement described the ongoing community spread which now has a 30% positivity rate, as a State of Emergency.

“The Opposition Leader, the opposition groups, and others have been truly left out of this pandemic development in Grenada and now it has gotten to a point where you can say, to the boiling point. I do believe that we have ideas …that we can bring to bear with the government.” Clement formerly was a backbencher to the ruling administration but resigned in late 2019. He became leader of the Opposition in April 2020 and recently announced an alliance with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Clement represents the constituency of St George’s Northeast, and believes that the Government of Grenada should engage in bilateral discussions and with Grenadians in the diaspora as part of efforts to boost the human resources and medical supplies for the country as part of the Covid-19 response.

“We can reach out to the Government and people of Cuba. We can reach out to China. I mean think about it…we can reach out to the diaspora, there are doctors who are trained in Grenada who are willing to assist,” said Clement who is an educator at St George’s University (SGU).

On 17 August 2021, the Ministry of Health announced an upsurge in Covid-19 local active cases. As of 12 September, there are 1,955 local active cases and 27 deaths.

