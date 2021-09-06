Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has reiterated his call for unity and collaboration as the country intensifies its efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in the midst of the current spike in infections.

In his latest national address, delivered on Friday night, the Prime Minister said Covid-19 poses a threat to everyone and as such, any meaningful attempt to address the disease and its impact, requires a collaborative effort.

He said, “Covid-19 is no respecter of class or affiliation. As it goes lurking through our communities, finding refuge as it travels indiscriminately from one body to the next, it poses a threat to us all, a clear and present danger to the healthy, wealthy and the most vulnerable. But in the midst of the threat, a pathway is illuminated, created by a mix of individual and shared responsibility.”

The Prime Minister, therefore, called on all leaders and persons of influence within the community to put aside personal and organisational differences and join hands to promote behavioural change in the population.

Citing a moral responsibility to do this, Dr Mitchell said, “The time will come for us to do a deep dive, a thorough analysis of Grenada’s Covid-19 experience. For now, our priority must be on achieving absolute unity in the fight against this unseen enemy. Our energies must be singularly focused on navigating through the current crisis and I cannot stress enough, the importance of doing so collectively.”

The Prime Minister is also encouraging all Grenadians to be more responsible in their actions, to help curb the spread of the virus. He said, “I want to remind you that as citizens, we have the power to stop Covid-19. We can control it through responsible actions, restricting our own movement, wearing a mask or appropriate face covering in public spaces, maintaining our physical distance and washing or sanitising our hands frequently. Easy steps, which, if followed consistently by everyone, can immediately stem the current trend. These basic protocols could ultimately mean the difference between life and death, as they help to protect you from contracting the virus.”

Although the Prime Minister acknowledged that Grenada’s Covid-19 situation has deteriorated rapidly and he described it as dire, he also expressed optimism about the future. He said, “This crisis is not insurmountable. As a people, we are battle-tested and resilient. We can and we will get through this, together.”

In his address, the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for National Security, announced some new containment measures which include an adjustment in the curfew hours, suspension of inter-island travel and 2 consecutive weekends of no movement.

Effective 4 September, the curfew is implemented from 7 pm to 5 am. The no-movement days will be enforced from 5 pm on Friday, 10 September to 5 am on Monday, 13 and again from Friday, 17 to Monday 20.

Other measures include the closure of several non-essential businesses including daycare centres, nail and beauty salons, barbershops, gyms, indoor entertainment facilities and regular retail stores. Additionally, all social activities, sporting events and weddings have been suspended. Funerals are permitted but are restricted to one hour between the hours of 9 am and noon. Beach access is limited to 5 am to 10 am daily.

Business operations continue in the public service, statutory bodies and state-owned enterprises, as well as manufacturing, construction, banking, wholesale and retail grocery, bakeries, transportation, agriculture and fisheries.

The full list of updated Covid-19 Regulations has been issued by the Government Information Service (GIS).

All measures will remain in force for 14-days in the first instance.

GIS

