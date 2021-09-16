Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, met with Leader of the Opposition Honourable Tobias Clement on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Mitchell, who was joined by Health Minister Honourable Nickolas Steele, provided clarity on issues raised by the Opposition Leader, in some instances assuring him that his suggestions are initiatives already being pursued by the Government.

The Prime Minister reiterated his call for more voices to be heard, providing positive messages to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

With the current rate of infection attributed to community spread, change in human behaviour has been cited as one of the key factors to curb the spread of the virus and Dr Mitchell underscored the clarion call for all hand hands to be on deck.

He said, “We need to unite forces and do whatever we can to arrest the spread of the virus. People are scared, lives are at stake, and as leaders, we must maintain confidence and help guide them through this difficult period. Now is the time for us to hold hands and work together to save lives. There will come a time for political points, but now is not the time. I must commend you for your initiative in bringing about this meeting, this is about unity in the fight against Covid-19.”

The Prime Minister assured the Opposition Leader that Government is doing all it can to manage the pandemic. He referenced assistance being sought from friendly countries, particularly a field hospital to accommodate the growing number of Covid-19 patients requiring medical intervention.

Other areas of conversation during the 30-minute meeting were community outreach, support from the diaspora, additional social assistance for persons in need and entry protocols.

GIS

