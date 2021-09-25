Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has empathised with doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers across the country, who have been at the forefront of Grenada’s fight against Covid-19.
In recent weeks, with the country’s transition to community spread and the exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, healthcare workers, already stretched due to limited resources, have been put under immense pressure as they provide care to the increased number of persons requiring medical intervention.
The frontline team has also come face to face with the tragic loss of many lives, with multiple deaths on some days. Earlier this week, up to 12 deaths were recorded in a 24-hour period.
During a series of meetings with doctors and nurses at the country’s hospitals this week, the Prime Minister said, “It is unfair that our nurses and doctors and others on the frontline are paying the heavy price for irresponsible actions. It pains me to see that they are bearing the brunt of this crisis, having to put their lives at risk every day. This is an enormous burden and I must applaud many of them for their continued dedication to serving the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”
The Prime Minister acknowledged that the current environment requires many healthcare professionals to go beyond the call of duty.
He said, “In some countries, doctors and nurses have actually contracted the disease and died. Thankfully, we have not lost any of our healthcare team to this dreaded disease and I hope this situation does not materialise. I know that you are overwhelmed but I encourage you to continue doing what you can to save the lives of our people. I must at the same time, insist that you protect yourselves, even as you help others; this must be a priority going forward.”
Dr Mitchell assured the healthcare providers that they will be duly recognised and rewarded for their role in this unprecedented battle. He said, “I appreciate the work that is being done, the enormous sacrifices that many are making. Thanks is certainly not enough and I assure you that Government will examine what we can to ensure that you and all other deserving public officers, are appropriately recognised for your diligence and dedication in this dark hour. The healthcare system may have several challenges but we are committed to resolving as many of the issues as we can. All the problems will not be solved tomorrow, but every attempt will be made to ensure the necessary improvements.”
The Prime Minister will continue his series of engagements with public officers during the next week. Where space permits, some of these engagements will be done in person.
GIS
Covid is no deadlier than the seasonal flu.
But now we have Covid deaths AND flu deaths. It’s not one or the other! So what is your point Rebecca?
WHO estimates global flu deaths at 300,000 to 600,000 per annum before 2020. They then declined hugely because of the distancing and masking behaviour for preventing Covid. They will of course rise again if and when these measures are relaxed. WHO estimates deaths from Covid in 2020 were at least 3 million: https://www.who.int/data/stories/the-true-death-toll-of-covid-19-estimating-global-excess-mortality
Got any other rubbish you feel the need to enlighten us about Rebecca?
Exactly Rebecca,
Yep… IFR for CV19 is currently 0.05….90% of CV19 deaths are old sick obese people.
When young people in their teens are dying from CV19 in Grenada, then the Medical Protocol of Remdesivir and Ventilators are dead wrong.
I feel sympathy for the hard working Frontline Medical Workers, but their Managers and Adminstration are criminal by not allowing simple Medication Protocols that work such as HCQ, Quercitin, Curcumin/Turmeric/Saffron, Ivermectin, Doxyxycline, Azirhromtcin, Zinc, Vitamin C, D3, etc etc.
CV19 is only deadly when you have a miguided Public Health Policy and Medical Mal Practice as your core tools.
Look at what India have done to fight SarsCov2. Compare two Indian States like Kerala which went Western Spike Protein Injection and Remdesivir to say Uttar Pradesh where they used traditional Natural Immunity and simple Medicine like HCQ and Ivermectin….a population of over 240 million people that is currently free of CV19 deaths. Yes 240 million people in crowded India, yet for the past couple of weeks…..zero CV19 deaths.
There is ample evidence of what works but an evil psychopathic elite in positions of power are busy making money and crying crocodile tears.
SarsCov at IFR 0.05% is not the boogy man its made out to be, mismanagement is the cause of much of the suffering.
If Keith Mitchell wanted to take the pressure off the Medical Staff he would flood Grenada with simple Medication, change the Treatment Protocol and encourage everyone to boost their Natural Immunity.
But that would get in the way of money and power that drive these psychopathic people.
You and your padna crazy. Allu should be locked up for trying to let pestilence spread free in our country.
Kesri Johnson – You’re right these psychopaths are all about money and power. Stay firm and strong.
Let’s hope you get it then.
Measures must be put in place for those who willfully break their quarantine. Imagine individuals who test positive are leaving their homes to go outside and mingling with others. Time to name the positive cases so that innocent people will be on guard if not, establish quarantine points in the different parishes for those who are positive. Grenadians are too stubborn. Some are still refusing to wear their masks properly. Too many are breaking the curfew laws. Shut down the use of playing fields and areas where youths gather thinking they are immune to the disease.
Move to Australia you’ll fit in perfectly.
Grenadians too stubborn and too many stupid people walking around talking about god and bush
They are suffering due to your lack off investment Mr Mitchell, so you are as much to blame as the people you are blaming for being irresponsible and spreading the Covid.
You said some 28 months ago your health system would not cope with this situation and what did you do to prepare for it…..Nothing at all, the buck stops with you Mr Prime Minister, nobody else, for the situation you are now in.
For some people, it’s a matter of “Mouth open and words jump out”. I wonder if some people look over their shoulder before making some pronouncements. I wonder if the chartered investment adviser is a registered taxpayer and pays his or her fair share of taxes as a responsible citizen or resident of Grenada which the government can invest according to his myopic recommendation.
It is perhaps lost on you that behaviour modification (and not turning every clinic and hospital into Covid-19 Centres) should be the watchword. If you choose to not comply with all the preventative and precautionary Covid-19 protocols as recommended by medical experts, expanding the hospital wards will not be a viable solution. You may turn entire Grenada households into Covid 19 facilities, but what is the end game? It will not prevent some people from dying from the dreaded virus once infected even when they make it to your recommended hospital. That is why some say prevention is better than cure. If you choose to be foolish and irresponsible because you have someone to blame, that is your tomfoolery, your life is yours to lose. It is up to you and not any politician or religious leader!