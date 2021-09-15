Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has extended condolences to the family of the late Assistant Superintendent of Police Byron Clyne, who passed away Wednesday morning.

Dr Mitchell has also extended condolences to the Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin, and the rank and file of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

ASP Clyne joined the RGPF on 19 January 1985, serving for 36 years in various capacities.

At the time of his passing, ASP Clyne was Second in Charge of the Central Division of the RGPF.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.