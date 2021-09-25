Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell extends heartfelt gratitude to the countries and individuals who have already responded to Grenada’s appeal for assistance as it faces rising cases of Covid-19.
This week, a team of doctors arrived from Mexico and they have already been integrated into the team at the General Hospital, providing treatment and care to Covid-19 patients.
Also arriving in Grenada this week was Dr Philip Bonaparte, a patriotic son of the soil, who led a 3-member delegation to provide support at the General Hospital. Dr Bonaparte and his team also donated a range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.
The Prime Minister has also acknowledged other support received this week including a container of PPE from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); 60,000 swabs from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); 2,300 boxes of masks from the Mark Anthony Foundation; 100 boxes of hypodermic needles and syringes, and an assortment of gloves, booties, gowns, masks and infrared thermometers donated by friends of Grenada in New York, including Chester Burroughs, retired NYPD officers Nimrod Ollivierre and Larry Roberts, and NYPD officer Mark Pierre.
Dr Mitchell said, “I am truly heartened by the outpouring of support and many offers of assistance we are receiving. This pandemic is indeed a time to show that you are your brother’s keeper and the level of support coming our way is heart-warming. On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I say a hearty thank you to all who have donated, whether their time or medical supplies, you are helping to make a difference as we go through this challenging time.”
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
My analysis is that we have deliberately cut off our noses to spoil our faces. Can ANY of you stand up and claim that our economy is better off today than it was before the Delta variant arrived here?
Today, small businesses, shut down for no epidimelogical reason are dying, going bankrupt with bills to pay and no sign of where the money will come from. To add to this bizzare state of affairs our “educated” Government is also deliberately allowing large businesses (where lots more people cluster) to stay open. So the alreagy rich get richer while the poor have no source of income. Stupid, jnequitous and discrimatory economic decision making!
Happy and appreciative for the extended support from other countries however I hope the PM also take accountability for the condition and state of the Health sector in our country and evaluate, commit and dedicate the powers that be on restructuring the health system.
No one expected this, but over 20 plus years in power and they not doing right by the people of Grenada. Imagine people get turned back because there’s no bed in the hospital and sent to go home and die? My God! There is a newly built facility in Gouyave, why is that not utilized as an emergency extension to accommodate? Why when u get to Maribeau..no machine working so you have to go to St. GEORGE’? This has been going on for years and as much as tourism is vital so is the Health sector.
There is a medical school..is that only for accolades?
Once again I’m happy to see that we’re getting support for our island.
They have had an 18 month warning that this situation was coming and I agree with you, not only in this period but for tears before, nothing done to improve the medical facilities on this island.
So now people are suffering the results of this governments lack of investment in the health system.
Dan, could you please reference your post 18 months ago where you predicted that Grenada will be in the situation it is today and recommended that the Government invest in expanding the hospital in anticipation of your prediction or foresight? It is always easier to criticise from hindsight as you are known; than to prescribe solutions for which you have no records. It’s obvious you have a hidden agenda. Please come clean. What is your analysis of Grenada’s economic situation three months from now, none? Tomorrow, you will come up with criticisms and insults which is your stock in trade.