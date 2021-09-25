Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell extends heartfelt gratitude to the countries and individuals who have already responded to Grenada’s appeal for assistance as it faces rising cases of Covid-19.

This week, a team of doctors arrived from Mexico and they have already been integrated into the team at the General Hospital, providing treatment and care to Covid-19 patients.

Also arriving in Grenada this week was Dr Philip Bonaparte, a patriotic son of the soil, who led a 3-member delegation to provide support at the General Hospital. Dr Bonaparte and his team also donated a range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.

The Prime Minister has also acknowledged other support received this week including a container of PPE from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); 60,000 swabs from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); 2,300 boxes of masks from the Mark Anthony Foundation; 100 boxes of hypodermic needles and syringes, and an assortment of gloves, booties, gowns, masks and infrared thermometers donated by friends of Grenada in New York, including Chester Burroughs, retired NYPD officers Nimrod Ollivierre and Larry Roberts, and NYPD officer Mark Pierre.

Dr Mitchell said, “I am truly heartened by the outpouring of support and many offers of assistance we are receiving. This pandemic is indeed a time to show that you are your brother’s keeper and the level of support coming our way is heart-warming. On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I say a hearty thank you to all who have donated, whether their time or medical supplies, you are helping to make a difference as we go through this challenging time.”

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.