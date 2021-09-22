Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, is heartened by the rate of recovery among police officers affected by Covid-19.

In recent weeks, a significant number of police officers either tested positive for Covid-19 or were placed in isolation due to exposure to the virus. The situation placed an additional burden on the system and required various adjustments to ensure that police operations continued seamlessly.

The majority of affected officers have since resumed active duty, having recovered and/or completed the period of isolation. Sadly, 2 officers succumbed to the disease and the Prime Minister has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the rank and file of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

In an interview on Sister Isles Radio Tuesday, Dr Mitchell said, “The job of the police force is to protect us, and since the start of the pandemic, they have been making tremendous sacrifices to fulfil this duty. Unfortunately, some of them became infected with the virus, but I am heartened to hear that many of them have recovered. I must thank them for the immense sacrifices they continue to make to ensure the safety and security of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. They deserve all the commendation for the work that they are doing at this time, as part of our frontline personnel. We have to be grateful for their dedication and I want to encourage the people of this country, not to add to the burden they already face. It is important as law-abiding citizens, to play your respective roles in adhering to the recommended protocols.”

GIS

