Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has extended condolences on the passing of former public service stalwart, Mrs Meryl Forsyth.

Mrs Forsyth devoted decades to the public service, serving in various capacities including Permanent Secretary, Accountant General and Cabinet Secretary.

Among other things, Mrs Forsyth is credited with reconstructing Grenada’s records after the fire at the Ministry of Finance in 1990 and she worked diligently with UK consultants to bring the country’s annual financial statements up to date.

Reflecting on her period of service, Dr Mitchell described Mrs Forsyth as a model public officer.

He said, “Mrs Forsyth was one of the better Cabinet Secretaries I have worked with over the years, and I had an excellent relationship with her. She was always forthright and gave her independent views. Politics did not factor into the execution of her duties. Mrs Forsyth was committed to making the public service a professional institution, and she was well-respected by public officers. To me, there is no better way for public officers to honour her memory, than by aspiring to be the consummate professional that she was. May she rest in peace.”

GIS

