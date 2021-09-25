Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, is deeply saddened by the passing of the person believed to be Grenada’s oldest citizen.

Leonora Massima Noel, whose age is recorded as 119, died on Friday morning. She is one of the country’s latest Covid-19 related deaths.

Receiving news of her passing, the Prime Minister said, “It is unfortunate that we are losing so many of our senior citizens to this dreaded disease. They are among the most vulnerable and we have to do our best to protect them from this virus. I pray that Sister Leonora finds eternal peace.”

The Prime Minister extends his sympathy to the family and friends of Ms Noel. He has also extended condolences to the families of the many other Grenadians who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

GIS

