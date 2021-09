This week’s Post-Cabinet Briefing is facilitated by:

Hon Nickolas Steele; Minister for Health and Social Security.

Dr Shawn Charles; Chief Medical Officer (Ag.)

Dr Tyhiesia Donald; Director of Medical Services (Ag.)

Dr Myanna Charles; Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.