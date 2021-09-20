The Integrity Commission of Grenada informs all Declarants pursuant to the requirement of the Integrity in Public Life Act, of the postponement of the September 2021 declarations filing by public officers and officials in the categories of health, police and all who requested extensions.

In light of the current situation with the increasing numbers of persons testing positive for Covid-19, and pursuant to the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Act No. 3 of 2021, Section 5, Shelter in Place, the Commission has decided to defer all declaration activities to a date to be announced.

Please stay safe and follow the established protocols so that together we will defeat this pandemic.

Integrity Commission of Grenada

