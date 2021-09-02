Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is assuring Grenadians ahead of his national address on Friday, that there will be no lockdown.

News of the imminent national address sparked concerns about a possible lockdown as Grenada faces a current spike in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Mitchell convened a meeting of the Cabinet Thursday afternoon and is now reassuring Grenadians that a lockdown will not be included among the additional containment measures that he will announce.

He is therefore urging citizens to avoid the panic buying that became evident today, as crowded settings foster the further spread of the virus.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, Minister for Finance and other senior finance and health officials engaged members of the business community as part of Government’s consultative approach to addressing the current state of affairs.

A similar session is planned with trade union representatives on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS Channel 22, the GIS YouTube channel and Facebook page, radio and television stations and other media platforms at 8 pm on Friday, 3 September.

GIS

