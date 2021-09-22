Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has expressed his deep appreciation to members of the Community Nursing Division of the Ministry of Health, who are among those at the forefront of Grenada’s fight against Covid-19.

Public officers within this department are primarily responsible for testing, and surveillance within communities, as well as the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

In a virtual meeting with some members of the team on Tuesday, Dr Mitchell said, “The pandemic is a tough time for everyone. As a politician, it is one of the toughest periods I have experienced and I, therefore, cannot imagine how difficult it must be for persons like you, who are actually risking your lives daily and sacrificing valuable family time. The entire Cabinet speaks consistently of the tremendous work that you are doing and we are grateful for the many sacrifices you are making, therefore today, on their behalf and on behalf of the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, I say thank you.”

The Prime Minister noted that while health officers are largely dedicated to the fight against Covid-19, there are some who misinform and try to discourage members of the population on the subject of vaccination.

Chief Community Health Nurse Carol Telesford Charles, acknowledged that this is a blemish on the profession and also creates an ethical situation. She said, “While we are trying to fight a public health battle, some colleagues are pushing back. However, I must say, we have a very committed team and nurses have been working non-stop for almost 18-months. There is no amount of money that can compensate for what we are doing, we love what we do and we are committed to serving our communities.”

Nurse Charles gave particular recognition to Nurse Audrey Lyons, whom she says has been working 12-hour days, to ensure that vaccines are readily available for the public.

The community health nurses were grateful for the opportunity to have direct engagement with the Prime Minister, and used the opportunity to also raise some of their concerns which he has assured them, will be addressed.

