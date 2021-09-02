Prime Minister Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell will address the nation on Friday, 3 September at 8 pm, to highlight Government’s plans to address the current Covid-19 situation in Grenada.

Dr Mitchell, who is also Chairman of the Cabinet, convened a meeting this afternoon to discuss with his colleagues, recommendations shared by the Covid-19 Sub-Committee which functions as an advisory body to the Government. The committee’s recommendations will help to inform Government’s approach to navigating through the current crisis.

Government is also making good on its promise of continued collaboration, particularly as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is hosting consultations this week with representatives of various sectors.

This afternoon, more than 125 representatives of the business community engaged in a consultation spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and which the Prime Minister also attended.

On Friday morning, Government will meet in similar fashion with trade union representatives, and there has been ongoing discourse with members of the religious community as well.

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS Channel 22, the GIS YouTube channel and Facebook page, radio and TV stations, and other media platforms at 8 pm.

