The general public is informed that all pending court matters set for hearing during the period 1 to 8 October 2021 in all of the Magistrate’s Courts in all magisterial districts throughout the tri-island state of Grenada, are adjourned.

Please note that all Magistrate’s Courts will resume for the hearing of matters on 11 October 2021.

All Covid-19 regulations must be adhered to while visiting the magistrate courts and offices.

Do be guided accordingly.

The Acting Chief Magistrate,

Magistracy Department, Grenada

