The general public is informed that all pending court matters set for hearing during the period 20 to 30 September 2021 in all of the Magistrate’s Courts in all magisterial districts throughout the tri-island state of Grenada, are adjourned.

Please note that new dates for hearing will be communicated to all stakeholders at a later date.

Do be guided accordingly.

The Acting Chief Magistrate,

Magistracy Department, Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.