A recently discovered document proves conclusively that the United States armed forces discovered the body of Maurice Bishop and subjected the body to forensic examination.

The document is titled Library of Congress – Interview with Charles Anthony Gillespie Jr.

Anthony Gillespie was chief of mission for the US invasion of Grenada in October 1983. In the course of the interview, Gillespie makes reference to a visit to Grenada by a congressional delegation on 4 November 1983. He indicates that they toured the island in a car with him and he pointed out where various incidents had occurred, including the location where Maurice Bishop’s body had been discovered. If he was able to point this out on 4 November, the body must have been discovered by the US forces much earlier than they subsequently claimed.

Towards the end of the interview, Gillespie states, “I returned to being Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Caribbean in March 1984. We haven’t covered a few small details involving the forensic examination of Maurice Bishop’s body. I went out with a team from the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. Those guys were just remarkable going over these remains. They wanted to have me there so that I could understand what they were doing.”

This is conclusive proof that the US discovered the body of Maurice Bishop and subjected it to forensic examination. The Committee for Human Rights in Grenada, calls on the US Government to immediately return to Grenada the remains of Maurice Bishop and those of any others that they retained, and if they fail to do so, calls on the Government of Grenada to demand their return.

Alan Scott

Secretary of CHRG,UK

