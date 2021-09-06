Policyholder registration continues across the region.

Registration closes 15 September 2021

Individual and Corporate policyholders advised to register with a Case Manager

Persons who have received 14% are also eligible to register

Lost Documentation? Registration is still possible even without the required documentation

CCJ expected to announce hearing soon

The window of opportunity for registration, for policyholders of British American Insurance Company Limited (BAICO) seeking financial justice closes on the 15th September 2021. BACOL is encouraging as many eligible policyholders and beneficiaries as possible to sign up with their local Case Managers before the deadline date.

I got 14%; Am I eligible for more?

Policyholders who have received 14 cents on the dollar (14%) so far, are also eligible to participate in this legal action. It is worth remembering that BACOL is petitioning the CCJ to award every represented policyholder 100% of their investment, plus interest calculated at 6% over 10 years.

Lost Documents?

Policyholders and beneficiaries/survivors of deceased policyholders who have lost their documentation are also encouraged to register with their Case Managers. Their registration will only be approved after verification, a process which may take some time, but which once confirmed, will confer them with eligibility to receive compensation determined by the Court.

Doing it without BACOL?

In response to inquiries about whether policyholders can pursue legal action themselves, BACOL notes that such policyholders (individuals and corporate entities) would need to undertake a process that has taken BACOL six (6) years and a considerable amount of financial and other resources to advance to the stage of filing legal action before the CCJ. This lawsuit represents the best chance that all policyholders have, of receiving fair and just compensation.

The Caribbean Court of Justice is expected to make an announcement in the near future, as to when hearings will begin in the legal action filed by BACOL on behalf of policyholders in seven (7) OECS countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines).

How to Register

To register with BACOL, simply contact the Case Manager where you live, or where your policy was registered:

Antigua and Barbuda

Kalisia Marks 1 (268) 562-1705

Dominica

Heather Felix-Evans 1 (767) 440-0816 / 6901

Jeffrey Douglas-Murdock (767) 440-0816 / 6901

Grenada

Paula Phillip 1 (473) 405 2226

Montserrat

Kharl Markham 1 (664) 491-2498 / 2848

St Kitts and Nevis

Larkland Richards 1 (869) 465 3696/ 1 (869) 469 4696

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Kay Bacchus-Baptiste 1 (784) 457-1828

Stephen Huggins 1 (784) 457-1687

Louise Mitchell 1 (784) 453-1722

BACOL

