EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

FOR THE PROVISION OF CONTRACTED SERVICES FOR WASTEWATER DISPOSAL SITES

– GREEN BRIDGE, MT GAY, AND SOUBISE

The National Water & Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), is currently seeking proposals from contractors to operate and maintain independently, 3 of its wastewater disposal facilities.

Green Bridge Wastewater Disposal Facility Mt Gay Housing Project Sewer System Soubise Housing Project Sewer System

Invitation is therefore extended for contractors to submit Expression of Interest for the provision of contracted services for those sites. Proposals should be made for each site separately and independent of each other.

The projected contract period will be for 1 year in the first instance.

Detailed guidelines for proposal can be requested through email from Mr Kingsley Alexander – Assistant Manager of Production and Quality at: [email protected]

Timelines for submission of proposals, awarding of contracts and commencement of the service are as follows:

All proposals should be submitted by 25 September 2021

Review of proposals, negotiations and awarding of contracts completed by 8 October 2021.

Commencement of service – 1 November 2021.

