The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that the Bonair Bridge, St Mark, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 27 September 2021 for one week.

This closure is necessary to facilitate repair works in that area. Members of the public are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

