The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence rehabilitation work on Cocoa Road, Marian, St George.

In this regard, the road will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 27 September 2021, for 2 weeks. This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a box culvert and drains in the previously mentioned area.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

