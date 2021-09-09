37 of the Caribbean’s brightest minds will be part of the Sandals Foundation Care for Kids Scholarship Programme this upcoming school year at a value of approximately US$54,000.

The 5-year programme which started in 2009 is an integral part of the philanthropic organisation’s investment in the academic progress of children, with some 201 students benefitting from the programme to date.

Now, as islands across the region gear up for a multi-modal approach to the 2021/2022 academic year, 23 secondary school students and 14 tertiary level school students will have the opportunity to continue their academic journeys free of charge.

“Education is a key pillar of our work at the Sandals Foundation, so a programme like Care for Kids which is specifically designed to support high performing students whose families are in need of financial support, is a fundamental part of the work that we do,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation.

The programme, Clarke explains, while primarily focusing on secondary level education, will support the academic journey of students into tertiary studies. “Once a child enters the programme, we stay with them to support their needs once they are able to maintain their grades. We also consider new tertiary students who are in need of financial support. Our aim is to really help students develop the strongest academic foundation possible.”

The programme covers the cost of tuition, books, uniforms, annual medical, and tutoring. In an effort to ensure the holistic development of the students’ personal growth, the programme also offers mentorship and requires recipients to be involved in community outreach projects and sports. Over the years, past recipients have gone on to work in the fields of education, medicine, finance and operations.

For 17-year-old Shaquana Charles, of Woburn, St George, Grenada, her future goals involve giving back to her family and community. “I’d like to become a paediatrician, and I’d like to help my grandmother, my father and my family. As well as give back in whatever way I can to the community.”

The Care for Kids Scholarship Programme is made possible through the generous donations of Sandals and Beaches Resorts guests as well as donors across the world who believe in the power of education and wish to support its development in the region.

In addition to the annual scholarship programme, the Sandals Foundation works to support the sustainable development of the region’s education sector through teacher training, literacy, special needs and technological support, and infrastructural development.

