Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa continues its community involvement efforts despite a tumultuous year in the travel and hospitality industry.

According to Acting General Manager O’Brian Heron this is the Sandals way. “Under normal circumstances this type of outreach is customary, it’s simply what we do as it is part of our pledge to the community, as stated in our company mission. We are a family that cares about our team members and communities.”

Public Relations Manager Deleon Forrester noted the pandemic has also adversely affected many Community Development initiatives. “So many community-based projects and programmes have been paused or discontinued in the last year, so when Elvira’s Garden Community Centre, and the Student Assistance Training School Inc. reached out to us to support their respective summer schools we knew we had to make an extra effort to help.”

The Student Assistance Training School Inc. offered a 3-week summer school for a total of 28 children from Gouyave (St John) and surrounding areas, culminating with a full day island tour sponsored by Sandals Grenada Resort. Alex Cumberbatch founder of the Student Assistance Training School Inc. expressed his gratitude for the support, “We thank Sandals for their continued support. They have been a longtime corporate partner that we can always rely on. The children really enjoyed their summer camp experience which would not have been possible without Sandals.”

Elvira’s Garden Community Centre offered a month-long summer camp for a total of 50 children from all around Grenada, hosted at their venue in Coals Gap (St David). Their weekly tours and daily bus service for the children were sponsored by Sandals Grenada Resort. According to Linda McGivern, founder of Elvira’s Garden, opportunities like these are eye-openers. “Numerous children who attended our camp are in fact underserved but this doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the opportunity to meet new people and see new places as we are huge advocates of children gaining as many carefree fun and inspirational opportunities. Childhood memories last a lifetime and we want to make them joyful for all who attend. Thank you Sandals for your generous support.”

