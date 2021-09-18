The Royal Grenada Police Force lost another fellow officer, Corporal Anderson Greenidge, who was last attached to the Traffic Department, Northern District, passed away at the General Hospital on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Gazetted Officers, Rank and File of the force extend deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues as we come to terms with this loss.

Following his death, the Commissioner of Police ordered that all police flags be flown at half-mast.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

