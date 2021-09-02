The current rate of transmission of Covid-19 in Grenada is significant and we are seeing an increase in Covid-19 related deaths.

As Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries, I am appealing to all our farmers and fisherfolk to please comply with the requirements of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols to keep yourselves, your families, workers and contacts safe.

I support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the nation’s frontline workers, to keep the country safe, and I strongly encourage my constituents to get vaccinated.

GIS

