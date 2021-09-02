The current rate of transmission of Covid-19 in Grenada is significant and we are seeing an increase in Covid-19 related deaths.
As Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries, I am appealing to all our farmers and fisherfolk to please comply with the requirements of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols to keep yourselves, your families, workers and contacts safe.
I support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the nation’s frontline workers, to keep the country safe, and I strongly encourage my constituents to get vaccinated.
GIS
Once again the focus is on getting vaccinated even though it won’t stop you from getting covid/flu but it will help you in your recovery.
We all know this is about number crunching and they need the nation to be at least 80% vaccinated.
The stats will help those who sitting on the fence to decide it is now or never.
And we will have more shutdown and restrictions to deal with which will weaken the non believers .