by Linda Straker

Grenada’s latest Covid-19 related death is an Assistant Superintendent of Police who was attached to the Central Division of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

ASP Byron Clyne died at the Princess Alice Hospital on Wednesday, 14 September 2021, after suffering a stroke while recovering from the virus. His death was reconfirmed as Covid-19 related by the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the RGPF.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell who is also the Minister for National Security disclosed recently that over 160 officers were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, and this has resulted in some officers having to work between 15 to 16 hours per day.

“There are a number of policemen, I think it’s over 160 odd policemen who are infected, and many of them have to self-quarantine, and it is affecting them and their families, and it’s affecting the productive level of the force,” said Dr Mitchell.

It’s understood that the infected personnel in the Force is a mixture of civilian staff and police officers assigned to various divisions including its Headquarters.

Grenada began recording an upsurge in mid-August of Covid-19 due to mass gatherings events some of which were not authorized by the authorities. Local actives cases moved from 5, on 17 August, to 1,791 on 10 September 2021. Health authorities have declared that the island is affected by community spread with the Delta variant which was detected in early August as the main strain.

Since the announcement of increased cases, there have also been almost 40 deaths, with almost one-third of the deaths occurring at elderly homes. The youngest person to die was an 18-year-old student of T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), while the eldest was a 97-year-old resident at one of the elderly homes.

Acting Director of Medical Services Dr Tyhiesia Donald said on Tuesday that many individuals are arriving at the General Hospital during the advanced stage of the disease and are dying within 24 to 48 hours of admission.

According to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 dashboard, as of 14 September, there were 67 hospitalised because of the virus.

