by Linda Straker

A senior health official has disclosed that most of the Covid-19 related deaths occurring at the General Hospital in Grenada are people seeking hospital care in the advanced or late stages of the disease.

“A lot of persons are coming and dying within a short space of time, meaning that there are people ill out there and coming to seek care at the general hospital in a very tardy time, so by the time they get to the hospital they are at the advance stage of the disease,” said Dr Tyhiesia Donald, Acting Director of Medical Services.

“So, I just want to appeal to persons in the public if you are feeling ill, please call for help. If you are unable to get through with the hotline and you have your own transportation, please come to the hospital, we will take care of you,” she said. “We really don’t want you to be at home sick, not able to access care, and then off course come into hospital when it’s very late.” She explained that during the early stages of the illness, an individual may feel fine but the time to seek hospital care is when red flags symptoms are obvious.

These symptoms include dizziness, chest pain, dehydration, difficulty breathing, inability to wake or stay awake, lack of arousal, and confusion.

“Please come to the hospital.” Dr Donald explained that most of the deaths at the hospital have occurred within 24 to 48 hours of Covid-19 infected people seeking care. In the past 3 weeks, Grenada has recorded 34 Covid-19 related deaths according to the daily Ministry of Health dashboard.

Speaking In the weekly post-cabinet briefing, Dr Donald said that most of the people seeking care are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Approximately 21% of eligible the population for Covid-19 vaccines are inoculated. Vaccines are offered free of charge to every citizen 12 years and older.

Using the occasion to re-enforce the need for citizens to become vaccinated, she said that the evidence is showing that individuals who are vaccinated are healing faster because the virus is shedding from the body quicker and vaccinated people are mainly displaying mild symptoms.

“Persons who are unvaccinated are more likely to develop severe illness. In the General Hospital is the same pattern we are seeing, the majority of persons with severe illness are the persons who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. So, the pattern is the same as with all other countries,” she said.

“If I had any doubt about it before, what I am seeing now, I could tell you, persons who are vaccinated as we will say at home, they tend to fare better. So, I would like to appeal to the public, please let’s try and get vaccinated. Let us take care of ourselves,” said Dr Donald as she stresses the need to drink water and leave healthy lifestyles.

