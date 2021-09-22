by Central Health-Grenada

There is a concern that patients passing away from Covid-19 at the hospital may have taken too long to arrive for advanced care – perhaps due to fear.

During a recent post-cabinet briefing, Dr Tyhiesia Donald, (Ag.) Director of Medical Services stated, “A lot of our cases that are coming in and passing away within 24-48 hours, they were ill at home for at least one to two weeks. So, we just want to appeal to you to seek care.” This suggests the public may be unaware of what severe symptoms look like.

Due to this comment, Central Health-Grenada sought to get 2 questions answered:

At what point is at-home care not enough? What symptoms, signs, or indications would indicate a person is entering a stage of distress?

Dr L N Amechi, Managing Director and Resident Physician of St Augustine Medical Services (SAMS), provided answers to those questions and more during another installment of Covid-19 & Those Most at Risk.

Within the interview, the medical doctor unpacked the range of severe symptoms a person should not endure at home. He also candidly stated that there is an irrational fear associated with going to the hospital and thus encourages the public to look at the recovery numbers, ”There are many people who have been admitted, who are being discharged. Look at the figures. There are a lot more people who are surviving and coming home than are dying. And the people who get there early, are ones who stand a better change or walking out of hospital.”

Central Health-Grenada is a grassroots initiative. Its purpose is to educate nationals about chronic non-communicable diseases. As Covid-19 has devastating effects on persons with pre-existing conditions, Central Health-Grenada felt it important to highlight its impact on those most at risk.

